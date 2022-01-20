Carlos Baerga on hiring Carlos Correa’s new agent: “it was a smart move” | Baseball

Carlos Correa wants to go armored to the negotiating table in search of that long-awaited multi-year agreement for more than $300 million.

The player from Santa Isabel intensified the paralyzed Major League market due to the work stoppage by announcing on Tuesday night the hiring of the prestigious player agent Scott Boras.

A move that, in the opinion of former Puerto Rican player Carlos Baerga, was very intelligent.

“Three things happened here: first, it was an intelligent move by Carlos Correa because before the lockdown nothing happened with him. Second, there is desperation to get that contract you want. And third, Correa wants to win at least as much as Corey Seager did. Because both have almost similar numbers, although Correa leads him in some statistics and the injuries they have are almost similar. So what did Correa do? He hired the same agent as Seager. If he got Seager $325 million, why not Correa?”, said Baerga, who was represented by Boras throughout his career in the Major Leagues, as well as Carlos Beltrán, Bernie Williams, Roberto Alomar and Iván Rodríguez, among others. others.

Correa, 27, was being represented by the WME Baseball agency and prior to that his career was in the hands of The Legacy Agency. But Boras has been after him for many years.

The star shortstop is in free agency after seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

“I have made the decision to retain Boras Corporation to represent me in the future. Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience,” Correa said the night before last in a statement to ESPN.

Correa is looking for a lucrative contract almost similar to that of Seager, who signed for ten years with the Texas Rangers, or close to the $341 million that his compatriot Francisco Lindor received with the New York Mets.

“We are very privileged to represent an elite talent like Carlos. We look forward to helping you achieve all of your baseball goals,” said Boras Corporation.

Boras is one of the most recognized agents in the Major Leagues and an expert in landing multi-million dollar contracts in record time.

In 2019, this frustrated former player landed three contracts in one week that totaled $814 million. Boras is the agent for Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees), Stephen Strasburg (Washington), Anthony Rendon (Los Angeles Angels), Max Scherzer (New York Mets), Bryce Harper (Washington) and José Altuve (Houston), among others.

“I understand that he can earn the $300 million he is looking for. Now he has the agent who has eight of the 10 highest-paid players in the major leagues. Boras was my agent throughout my career and he is a recognized man who knows how to do his job,” said Baerga, who added that the only teams right now with that money are the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mets, on the condition that Correa played third base.

His instinct tells him that he sees Correa signing with the Dodgers, although his wish is that Boras – who receives a 5% commission – convinces Houston so that the Puerto Rican stays there with a contract close to $285 million. Time will tell.