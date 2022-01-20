Carlos Dore Cabral dies – Diario Libre

Sociologist Carlos Dore Cabral passed away this Thursday affected by COVID. Dore Cabral was Secretary of State and Director of Information Analysis and Strategy of the Executive Power (DIAPE) in the second government of Leonel Fernández.

The information of his death was released by the former director of the National Health Service, Chanel Rosa Chupany, who does not offer details, and confirmed by relatives of the intellectual.

According to relatives, Dore Cabral died early today at the Doctor Güílamo Geriatric Center, where he had been hospitalized for several years after suffering an ischemic stroke.

He recently suffered from pneumonia and then contracted COVID, reveal relatives who refused to be cited in this note.

Dore Cabral was recognized by the Global Democracy and Development Foundation (Funglode) in 2014, on which occasion Fernández stated that the sociologist played an important role in the country as a social scientist, who investigated social reality to provide the government with alternative solutions to the problems that arose.

He was the ex-husband of the commentator Consuelo Despradel.

The remains of the former official will be veiled today, starting at 3:00 in the afternoon, at the Blandino Funeral Home, of Abraham Lincoln, until tomorrow at 11:00 am.

Read more

Carlos Dore, a tribute (I of II)

Carlos Dore, a tribute (II of II)