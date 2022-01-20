Caught without a mask on a plane; they ‘tunden’ it in networks

The tennis player Novak Djokovic who was recently deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against Covid-19, and lying on their immigration papers to be able to enter the oceanic country; was captured during a flight without the use of a face mask.

The number one in the world generated controversy again after being found by a person on the same flight that the Serbian took for his return to Serbian, without the use of the mask. The man, who was a few seats away from nole, used his cell phone to photograph the tennis player, shortly after, the photo was already circulating in the Twitter of the person.

The image became a trend in a matter of moments, which again caught the attention of the media. The debate was reopened against Djokovic for not being aware of the matter and vaccinating himself out of respect for others around him.

After having faced two trials which drew not only the attention of the sports world but also politics. Novak Djokovic had his Australian visa withdrawn, in addition to being deported from the country, after the Serb arrived to play the Australian Open, first Grand Slam of the year.

So much France What Spain They have declared that they will not let Djokovic in either if he does not present a certificate of vaccination against the coronavirus. Roland Garros will abide by the same rules as the Australian Open by not allowing him to participate, so Novak could miss out on another major Grand Slam.

