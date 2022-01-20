change where to perform PCR for flights

Information of vital importance for Cuban travelers who reside in Havana and will leave Cuba was released this week by the capital’s government authorities, since as of this Wednesday, January 19, it will be possible to carry out the PCR, antigens or even the yellow fever vaccine, from the same municipalities of residence in that city. We tell you everything.

The local press reported that in Havana the diagnostic tests that are required in many countries would be carried out by municipalities, starting today. This, we remember, is only for departures abroad, the antigen tests (the rapid ones) will also be carried out, as well as the application of the yellow fever vaccine, which other countries in the area require from passengers on the island.

According to reports, for people who leave the nation temporarily or permanently, these tests will be carried out exclusively in the municipalities of residence, either temporarily or permanently. You will need to bring the following: identity card, plane ticket and passport.

The information was corroborated in the national media by Dr. Yadira Olivera Nodarse, director of the Provincial Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology. This confirmed that the yellow fever vaccine will be applied there to travelers who need it because the country of arrival requires it.

The health authorities of Havana indicated that since the beginning of 2022 the number of people requesting these services has increased, reaching a daily number of almost 400 people, in the four health centers that were assigned in Havana for this purpose.

PLACES FOR PCR AND TEST IN HAVANA FOR DEPARTURES ABROAD

Beach: Policlinico Primero de Enero. (29th Street, between 26 and 30). Revolution Square. Ramp Polyclinic. Municipal Laboratory of Microbiology. (17th Street, between J and I). Havana Center. Van Troi Polyclinic. (Carlos III corner Hospital). Old Havana. Polyclinic A. Guiteras. (Zulueta, between Dragoons and Lieutenant King)

Rule. Lidia and Clodomira Polyclinic. (Rotaria, between Enlace and Ciruela). East Havana. Mario Escalona Polyclinic. (Micro A, zone 5, Alamar). Guanabacoa. Municipal Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology. (Crespo No. 59, between Estrada Palma and Soledad). San Miguel del Padron. Municipal Hygiene and Epidemiology Unit. (Vía Blanca, between First of June and Cowle).

Oct. 10. Pasteur Polyclinic. Municipal Microbiology Laboratory. (Santa Catalina between Heredia and Poey). Closed. Abel Santamaría Polyclinic. Municipal Microbiology Laboratory. (Calzada del Cerro, between Omoa and Fernandina) Marianao. Municipal Hygiene and Epidemiology Unit. (116th Street, between 45 and 47). The Lisa. Pulido Humaran Polyclinic. (Street 51 and 350. Arroyo Arenas). Boyeros. Municipal Hygiene and Epidemiology Unit. (202 Street No. 23504, between 235 and 239). Orange Creek. SUM Laboratory. (Gran Street, between Gómez and Aranguren) Cotorro. Municipal Hygiene and Epidemiology Unit. (12th Street, between 5th and 7th. Paradise).

The process will be done in this way: the sample is taken every day from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and the certificates will be delivered from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

They add that to the vaccination card, in the box with the yellow fever vaccination data, the vaccinated stamp and that of the health center are stamped. Affirm that the seal of the Provincial Health Directorate is not necessary.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X LicenseType: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author(s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/