‘Checo’ Pérez got a raise at Red Bull and remains in the Top 10

The increase in salaries of several pilots caused the Tapatio to go down two steps in the final classification

The performance you achieved Sergio Perez In his first year as a pilot Red Bull caused the Austrian capital team to make an increase in the Mexican’s salary, which keeps him in the Top 10 for the 2022 season.

‘Checo’ Pérez will go from earning six million dollars to eight million, an increase of $2 million for the following year, while his teammate and champion Max Verstappen will remain in second position, below seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

‘Checo’ Pérez got a raise of two million dollars for the 2022 season imago7

In the third position is the Alpine driver, Fernando Alonso, who earns 20 million dollars annually, while in fourth and fifth place are Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo, who receive 15 million dollars annually.

In front of ‘Czech’ Perez There is also the Monegasque and Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, while with 10 million dollars a year are Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz.

The lowest paid on the grid is the Alpha Tauri driver, the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, while the new driver in the category, Zhou Guanyu will earn a million dollars, the same salary received by Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

The increase in salaries of several pilots caused ‘Checo’ Pérez to go down two steps in the final classification and in what will be his eleventh season at the Great Circus for the man from Guadalajara.