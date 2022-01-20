Colombia cites 4 Liga MX players for Conmebol Qualifiers

Reuters

Bogota / 19.01.2022





The call of David Ospina Y James Rodriguez, the return of Radamel Falcao Garcia and the absence of Juan Fernando Quintero were the main novelties in the squad list on Wednesday for Colombia to face Peru Y Argentina for the South American qualifying round for the World Cup.

the archer Ospina was in doubt due to a muscular contracture in his left leg that he suffered in a Napoli match with the Fiorentina for the Italian Cup, while Rodriguez generated concern and rumors of a possible injury after he was not called up by his team Al-Rayyan for the game against Al-Khor for the league of qatar.

Falcao He returns to the national team after a break in the adductor major of the right thigh that left him out of the games against Brazil Y Paraguay in November.

However, the coffee team led by the technician Reinaldo Wheel will not be able to count on the midfielder Quintero, who suffered a minor injury to the internal collateral ligament of his left knee in a 2-1 win over Honduras in a friendly.

In the Rueda call, the call of the young man also stood out Yaser Asprilla and the return of yerry mina, Matheus Uribe, Alfred Morelos Y Steven Alzate.

Colombia occupies the fourth position in the South American qualifying round with 17 points and needs to win after five games without winning to add the necessary points that allow them to qualify directly for qatar.

The Colombian team will receive on January 28 Peru in Barranquilla and on February 1 will visit Argentina.

The summoned list: