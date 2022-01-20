Communications leads Concacaf; the Olimpia collapses and Motagua overcomes it

2022-01-20

The picture directed by the Uruguayan willy intercourse has culminated in position 126 with 122 points in the ranking climbing 168 positions after 2020 ended the year at rung 294.

The harvest for this important victory bears early fruit in 2022 after this Thursday International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) , based in Germany, has placed the Guatemalan team as the best positioned not only in Central America, but also in Concacaf.

Winning an international title gives a lot of prestige and the Communications Creams are savoring it after beating Motagua in the Concacaf League last December 2021.

With this score, they have surpassed the teams from Mexico and the United States; Liga MX’s América finished one step below, in 127th place, the same as Monterrey, both adding 121.5 points.

Further down appears, always from Mexican soccer, the Blue Cross in 141st place and Tigres in 204th.

MOTAGUA CLIMBS 63 PLACES AND OLIMPIA COLLAPSES

In this ranking launched by the IFFHS Two Honduran teams appear, the first on the list is Motagua in position 201, being the second from Central America, only surpassed by Communications. Diego Vázquez’s team added 91.5 points in the year and climbed 63 positions in relation to 2020, which reached 264.

The other team is Olimpia who was affected his expulsion from the Concacaf League tournament and he went to 219th place with 87.5 points, he is the fourth in Concacaf, going down 50 steps in relation to 2020, which reached 169th place.

The third in Central America is the Santos Guapiles of Costa Rica, the fifth is Saprissa and Alajuelense sixth, Diriangén, Real Estelí and Walter Ferretti from Nicaragua appear below.

WORLDWIDE

At a general level, the IFFHS announced that for the first time in history, a Brazilian club is the winner of the annual ranking, This is Palmeiras after winning the Copa Libertadores in 2021 and totaling the most points in the world (322).