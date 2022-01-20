Concacaf confirms the use of VAR in the Octagonal Final and other competitions in 2022

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Concacaf confirmed that from the FIFA date that will be played at the end of January and beginning of February, the VAR will be present in each and every one of the matches that are played in the competitions that will have dropped its position, including the remaining matches. in the Octagonal Final heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
“Following the successful implementation of VAR at the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Finals, the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the last rounds of the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, the Confederation has confirmed that it will implement the technology in several of its men’s and women’s competitions in 2022,” says the Concacaf statement.
Concacaf was training countries that did not have the technology in their local soccer to be able to implement VAR in World Cup qualifying matches. All the stadiums where the matches of the Octagonal Final are played will have the opportunity to have video arbitration.
Thus, video arbitration will be used at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, where the Honduran National Team will host Canada on January 27, three days later (on the 30th) it will also play at home against El Salvador and will close the triple date FIFA on February 2 visiting the United States.
In addition, VAR will be used in the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship, to be played in the Dominican Republic in February.
Concacaf will also implement this technology in the Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship, scheduled for June 2022, which will qualify four teams to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023 and two teams to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Having successfully used VAR in the later rounds of the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, the Confederation will continue to use the technology for all matches in the 2022 edition.
With this, the governing body of football in the area guarantees that the referees have more tools to impart justice in each of their competitions. “Concacaf has been working for the past three years to introduce VAR into its competitions with multiple training and development opportunities for elite referees in our region,” the statement said.