Concacaf confirms the use of VAR in the Octagonal Final and other competitions in 2022

Concacaf confirmed that from the FIFA date that will be played at the end of January and beginning of February, the VAR will be present in each and every one of the matches that are played in the competitions that will have dropped its position, including the remaining matches. in the Octagonal Final heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Following the successful implementation of VAR at the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Finals, the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the last rounds of the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, the Confederation has confirmed that it will implement the technology in several of its men’s and women’s competitions in 2022,” says the Concacaf statement.

Concacaf was training countries that did not have the technology in their local soccer to be able to implement VAR in World Cup qualifying matches. All the stadiums where the matches of the Octagonal Final are played will have the opportunity to have video arbitration.