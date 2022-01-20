Costa del Ámbar, Miches and Ciudad Colonial: the three new tourist destinations to which the Dominican Republic will bet

The Dominican Republic presented at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) three new tourist destinations for which it is seeking foreign hotel investment.

Is about CAmber Coast, Miches and the relaunch of the Colonial City, three destinations in which the country has a special interest in tourism development in the coming years, according to a statement sent by the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur).

In Costa del Ámbar, with almost 17% of tourist rooms in the country, the aim is to develop and promote tourism on the North Coast of the country, this being the State’s priority project with 303 projects for the construction and remodeling of hotels, residential projects, businesses, health or logistics, among others. Here there is special interest in the destinations of Puerto Plata or Sosúa, needs the note.

Punta Bergantín already has more than 30 projects in 6 components: tourism and hotel, golf courses, urban center, innovation center, film studios and real estate, the statement details.

the pole of Miches seeks to position itself as the new sustainable luxury destination for tourism investment, with investments that exceed US$100 million in hotels and other attractions in the area.

The relaunch of the Colonial City of Santo Domingo will highlight the history and culture of this area. It seeks to consolidate itself as the new leisure and business destination for which the State has launched a city revitalization program of US$100,000 million between 2022 and 2025 in the restoration of houses, museums and infrastructure of the Colonial City.

These destinations were presented at an event held today at Fitur with the presence of Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic.

The note highlights that with more than 80,000 rooms and an investment of more than US$15,000 million invested, The Dominican Republic is the preferred destination for foreign direct investment, ranked number one in Central America and the Caribbean.