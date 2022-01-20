Cowboys could change coach urgently

Getty mike mccarthy

A week ago the possibility that Mike McCarthy’s continuity with the cowboys It would have seemed like a joke, but now the rumors are getting louder since the team’s unexpected loss in their wild card match. Before the postseason began, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer dismissed the idea that the Cowboys might consider replacing McCarthy with Dan Quinn, their defensive coordinator, should the team flounder in the playoffs.

Following the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers, Breer said owner Jerry Jones “could make a decision quicker than he has in the past.”

“The combination of the team’s record for fouls committed and management issues at the end of the game last Sunday puts McCarthy in a bind at the end of the season,” Breer detailed on January 17. “Cowboys officials love defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and the team seems close to losing him (he’s a great candidate for the Broncos’ coaching job, as well as generating interest from other teams looking for a coach). ). Will they generate changes in the team in order to keep Quinn? We will see.

“Jerry Jones’ message after the game shouldn’t be ignored either. He clearly believes his team is in a position to win the Super Bowl. And you’re right. So he could make a decision quicker than he has in the past.”

The Cowboys led the NFL in fouls committed

Replacing McCarthy after just two years might be a stretch, and only Jones knows if that’s really a possibility. In any case, it is necessary to consider the factors that are generating this type of rumours. The Cowboys were the leaders in the NFL in fouls committed with 127, a stat no team wants to have.

This problem came to the fore again after the Cowboys committed 14 violations for 89 yards in their disappointing loss to the Niners. This issue is separate from the issue of time mismanagement by McCarthy and his coaching staff. The Cowboys chose to run the ball down the middle of the field on what ended up being their last play of the game despite no timeouts.

Before kickoff of the wild-card game, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that the Cowboys might consider promoting their offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, to head coaching if the team lost to the 49ers. The Canfora noticed that the Cowboys hold Moore in high regard and don’t want to lose their assistant this offseason.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may consider making changes to his coaching staff if the team doesn’t meet expectations this season, league sources said, while his top two assistants are generating a lot of interest from from other teams to hire them as head coaches,” explained La Canfora. “Several sources who know Jones very well indicated that a loss in the wild card game would prompt him to at least consider replacing the coach while Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore prepare for various head coaching interviews.

“…Dak Prescott has had his best performance with Moore in charge and Jones is very comfortable with the coordinator’s demeanor and progress, and in his head he sees him as a future head coach. Moore’s departure would be viewed by the Jones family as a significant loss. And while McCarthy has already won a Lombardi Trophy, he took the job knowing Jones wanted to keep Moore as coordinator. In McCarthy’s two years at the helm, the team has been through many ups and downs.

“If this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should, don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore becomes the team’s next head coach in the not-too-distant future,” said a source who knows Jones very well. “He doesn’t want to lose it.”

