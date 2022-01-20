Cristiano Ronaldo stars in controversial moment when bothering to be replaced

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo starred in a controversial moment in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Brentford by premier league, getting annoyed with Ralf Rannick, who replaced the Portuguese with 20 minutes remaining in the match.

With the commitment under control and thinking about next Saturday’s game against West Ham Ranhnick decided to replace the Lusitanian star and give him minutes harry maguire. The ‘Bicho’ did not like having to leave the field at all and showed it on the bench wearing a clearly angry face.

Cristiano Ronaldo angry for leaving United for a change Getty Images

Probably the annoyance of Christian, who is used to not being replaced, was because the game against Brenford It was in such a way that the Portuguese could reflect on the scoreboard and add his first goal of the year. But nevertheless, Ronaldo will have to wait for the next meeting.

😳 Change from Manchester United. Exit: Cristiano Ronaldo

Enter: Harry Maguire. CR7’s reaction says it all. pic.twitter.com/FsJxgxxbFi — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 19, 2022

After the third goal of United, the technician Ranhnick approached CR7 to calm the anger and explain the reason for the relief.

The Red Devils reached 35 points with their victory against Brentford and on the weekend they measure themselves against a West Ham which is fourth in the standings.