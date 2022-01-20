Cryptocurrencies correct higher; new tweet from Elon Musk By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – This morning, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:), has again referred to the cryptocurrency sector with a graphic message on his Twitter (NYSE:) account.

This morning, the sector recovers from the falls of the last few days. He recovers the 42,000 dollars, he clings to the 3,100 and is placed in the Top 3 of the sector.

According Cointelegraph, which bets on an uptrend shortly, highlights that, according to the results of CoinShares, the large investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem, those who use companies such as Grayscale, CoinsXBT, ProShares and ETC Group, have been reducing their exposure to the digital asset. .

“The year 2021 made clear the value and potential of this technology and we are still seeing the tip of the iceberg. Our expectations are positive for this 2022 where we believe that the ecosystem will continue to evolve and become even stronger”, said Matias Beri, founder and CEO of the crypto platform SatoshiTango, in statements collected by Cointelegraph.

