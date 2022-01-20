Cryptocurrencies: US $ 34 million is stolen after Crypto hack

The platform Crypto.com has accepted that he has been the victim of a robbery of 34 million dollars in cryptocurrencies.

The company, which entered the market with force during 2021 and even bought the rights to the Staples Center to be called Crypto.com Center, suffered the hack last Monday and remained silent for several hours to accept the violation.

According to a blog post, the hackers stole 4,836 ethereum coins, 443 bitcoin, and another $66,000 of cryptocurrencies several of 483 users.

Crypto.com, In light of the fact, it stopped all withdrawals on Monday for about 14 hours after “suspicious activity” was detected and forced all users to reset their two-factor authentication methods.

Millions and millions

The ethereum that was taken is worth around $15.3 million and the bitcoin is worth $18.6 million at Wednesday’s conversion rate, bringing the total to around $34 million in lost funds. .

But all this money is trying to be “laundered” through other platforms, sending the money to other services like Tornado Cash to convert it into real money or transform it into other services. cryptocurrencies and thus make the investigators lose track.

The hackers were able to break into the accounts without the need for two-factor authentication, though it’s unclear how they managed this. The company ensures that no customer has lost money because their lost amounts have already been replenished.

Crypto.com announced a new account protection program called WAPP, or Worldwide Account Protection Program. According to those responsible, the initiative allows users to obtain refunds of up to 250 thousand dollars for users who suffer the withdrawal of their funds without permission, as long as they activate mobile authentication in all transactions when it is available, not using a mobile with jailbreak, and make a police report of the theft.

