Cuban volleyball player Mireya Luis receives Dominican nationality

The renowned Cuban volleyball player Mireya Luis Hernández was granted the nationality of the Dominican Republic for her extraordinary sporting merits at the world and continental levels.

The stellar captain for almost 20 years of the Cuba women’s volleyball team, known as the Morenas del Caribe, received this Wednesday the certification of Dominican nationality issued by the Ministry of the Interior and Police of that Caribbean country, according to the Facebook profile of the retired volleyball player from that country, Milagros Cabral, who gave this recognition to the Cuban.

The privileged naturalization of the Cuban athlete was granted by the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, who by law is the only one who can grant this recognition to a foreigner who, in his opinion, is worthy of that dispensation for having rendered eminent services to that country or for have distinguished themselves by outstanding services rendered to humanity.

To grant such recognition, Abinader took into account that Mireya Luis is an athlete who has been a source of inspiration for volleyball players around the world and in particular in the Dominican Republic, the portal refers National News Network of that country.

He also considered that the Cuban woman is a model to follow due to her high moral and citizenship conditions, in addition to her numerous sports awards.

At the awarding ceremony of her second nationality, the Cuban said she felt “very honored by such a distinction that has been granted to me and which I accept with satisfaction and pride.”

He also said that he hoped “not to disappoint all the people who have contributed to it, especially President Abinader for his generosity.”

Mireya Luis is considered a “Glory of Cuban sport” and one of the best players in the history of world volleyball.

It is also member of the Board of Directors of the International Volleyball Federation and the Cuban Volleyball Federation (FCV) and the board of directors of the North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA).

During his sports career he won three titles in the Olympic Games (1992, 1996, and 2000), and another three in World Cups (1989, 1991, 1995).

He also won two Grand Prix tournaments with his team (1993, 2000); four Pan American Games (1983, 1987, 1991, 1995) and three Central American and Caribbean Games (1986, 1990, 1993).

Due to his impeccable sports career, he is among the most outstanding athletes of the 20th century and his name appears in the Volleyball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts, United States.