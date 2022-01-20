Cytotechnology Program of the Medical Sciences Campus completes the Passing Rate

The academics highlighted the commitment of the students.

The graduates who obtained this achievement received recognition from the university authorities.

Through a press release, the School of Health Professions of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico announced today that the graduates of the Class of 2021 of the program of cytotechnology they passed, on their first attempt, the national certification offered by the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP). In this way, the program obtained a 100% Passing Rate.

“The achievement of our students reflects the efforts of a resilient community in which their responsibility as well as the support of the Program’s faculty led to results that demonstrate the quality of our academic offerings and the commitment to our mission towards the people we serve” , explained Dr. Lourdes E. Soto de Laurido, Interim Dean of the EPS.

The graduates who obtained this achievement were: Lic. Gabriela R. Aquino Santiago, Lic. Isamaris N. Quiles Velázquez, Lic. Johannys R. Otero Carreras, Lic. Naommi M. Castillo Rolón, Lic. Paola A. Avilés García and Lic. Suheidy I. Cardona Rivera.

What is the cytotechnology?

According to information in the medical literature, this specialty is the branch of biology that studies cells with regard to their structure, their functions, and their importance in the complexity of living beings.

It is known that the work of the Cytotechnologist is carried out in pathological anatomy laboratories and consists, broadly speaking, of obtaining, processing, fixing and staining cytological samples of all kinds, such as: exocervix, endocervix, endometrium, ovary, breast, lung, thyroid, CSF, among others, which are then evaluated and give results on different types of diseases.