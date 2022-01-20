Dak Prescott apologizes after supporting assaults on NFL referees

In the twilight of the Cowboys-49ers game, as Dallas tried to turn the score around, the officials at the AT&T Stadium game acted in accordance with NFL protocol and, incidentally, prevented the hosts from getting an extra play. That action aroused the ire of Cowboys fans, who threw trash at the crew of officials. when they left the grid.

That aggression did not pass by Dak Prescott, who, when questioned about the incident at a press conference, celebrated the fan action.

But nevertheless, the Cowboys quarterback had to back down and, two days after the elimination of Dallas, recognized that his words against the referees were excessive, condemned the attacks and paid his respects.

“I deeply regret the comments I made about officials after Sunday’s game. I said it after the disappointing loss and my words were unnecessary and unfair.

“I have the deepest respect for the officials of the NFL and have always admired their professionalism and the difficulty of their work.. The safety of everyone who attends or participates in a game is a serious issue“, he developed on his Twitter account.

interleague conviction

Prescott’s opening words against NFL referees didn’t sit well with the NBA. Through a statement on social networks, the Basketball League Referees Association failed the statements of the passer.

“NBA Referees Association condemns Dak Prescott’s comments to condone violence against officers. As an NFL leader, you should know. We invite the NFL to take steps to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.”