Dembélé explodes and says that he will not give in to “blackmail” in the negotiations to renew with Barcelona

The French player, Ousmane Dembélé, responded on his social networks to Barcelona, ​​who this Thursday decided not to summon him to play against him athletic club, stating that “is not in the habit of giving in to blackmail” in reference to the negotiations to renew his contract with the Barça club.

The French winger published a statement on the social network Instagram after the football director of the Barcelona, Mateu Germany, defended the decision of the technician Xavi Hernandez of not calling him for the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao.

“I am not a man who cheats and even less a man who has a habit of giving in to blackmail. As you know, there are negotiations. I let my representative take care of it, it is his field. My field is the ball, just playing football , share moments of joy with my colleagues and all partners,” he wrote.

Words that contrast with the opinion of the club in the words of Alemany, who understands that “the player has already decided not to continue” by not accepting the renewal offers presented.

Therefore, the football director of the Barcelona urged Dembele to “get out as soon as possible” in the winter market.

The intention of the entity was to renew the Frenchman, whose contract ends in June of this year, but his signing has not yet taken place, so since last January 1 he is free to close an agreement with any other team.



In this sense, Dembele, who points out that four years ago “doesn’t answer” any of the “gossip” that arise on his figure, maintains that he is totally “implicated and available” of the club and the coach Xavi Hernandez.

“I forbid anyone to give the impression that I am not involved in the project,” said the French player, who recalled in his message that “I have always given everything to my teammates and to all the partners… now that is not going to change “.