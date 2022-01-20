Depraved had sex with a 15-year-old teenager after seducing him by SMS





Carole Taylor, 35, is to be jailed for five years after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK.

By The Sun

The teen began receiving sexually explicit messages from Taylor, before meeting twice to have sex.

Taylor, who was 32 when he began grooming the boy, pleaded not guilty to the crimes and forced his victim to testify at the six-day trial.

But she was convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a minor, one count of knowing a child after sexual preparation and one count of sexual communication with a child.

Taylor will be listed as a registered sex offender for life after being jailed on January 14.

Detective Sergeant Michaela Haddock from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations unit said: “The offenses were committed when Taylor was between 32 and 33 years old. The court heard that she had a sexual relationship with a highly vulnerable 15-year-old boy she knew. She groomed him through mobile phone messages for several weeks before meeting him twice for sex. This was a harrowing case of this child being sexually manipulated and exploited by someone he looked up to and felt he could trust.”