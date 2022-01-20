Did they make fun of Real Madrid? The bulletin published by PSG and that generated controversy prior to the expected crossing in the Champions League

2022-01-20
There is less than a month to see an advanced final in the Champions League: Real Madrid will be measured against PSG for the pass to the quarterfinals and the curiosity about this match does not stop growing.
The ticket to the next round, the renewal or the possible signing of Mbappe and the bad institutional relations between both clubs due to the Super League are fueling the controversy prior to the clash.
And as if that were not enough, the PSG Add fuel to the fire by posting an article in your weekly newsletter. The title is an allusion to the already famous flag that he wore Gareth Bale to celebrate the pass to Eurocopa 2020: “Wales, golf, Madrid, in this order”.
The French team’s bulletin reads: “Wales, football, PSG Academy, in that order.” This, obviously, can be interpreted as a mockery of the Real Madrid.
And it is that the Parisian entity ‘boasts’ of the recent inauguration of the PSG Academy Caerphilly, on the outskirts of Cardiff, for boys and girls from 8 to 15 years old.
“We are very proud of the Academy’s progress. This opening in Wales is a new adventure. This is a country passionate about football. We are honored and excited to offer Welsh children the opportunity to discover the Parisian training methodology. After this first step, our objective will be to extend our presence to four or five other areas of Wales, ”says Alex Harrap, founder of the PSG Academy in the United Kingdom.
Faced with the accusations of a possible mockery of the Real Madrid, sources of PSG They affirm that they have not made the campaign to laugh at their Champions rival. The intention is to have visibility in Wales and for this they have used a touch of humor with a reference to bale. The Parisians assure that at no time have they attacked the meringue.