Did they make fun of Real Madrid? The bulletin published by PSG and that generated controversy prior to the expected crossing in the Champions League

2022-01-20

There is less than a month to see an advanced final in the Champions League: Real Madrid will be measured against PSG for the pass to the quarterfinals and the curiosity about this match does not stop growing.

They filter the reasons why Mbappé wants to leave PSG

The ticket to the next round, the renewal or the possible signing of Mbappe and the bad institutional relations between both clubs due to the Super League are fueling the controversy prior to the clash.

And as if that were not enough, the PSG Add fuel to the fire by posting an article in your weekly newsletter. The title is an allusion to the already famous flag that he wore Gareth Bale to celebrate the pass to Eurocopa 2020: “Wales, golf, Madrid, in this order”.