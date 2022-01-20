Diego Boneta denies commitment to marry Renata Notni | INSTAGRAM

Just yesterday the rumors began, some months of entertainment were reporting that Diego Boneta and Renata Notni they had gotten engaged on their vacation for New YorkHowever, the interpreter of “Luis Miguel” in the Netflix series decided to put a stop to the information.

The famous actor stopped with the press upon arriving at the international Airport of the CDMX, quickly denying giving her partner an engagement ring, just what was being reported.

No, what I can say is that at this moment I am very happy. Do not believe everything you read in the media and that gave me a fit of laughter”, confessed the famous.

The Mexican still does not think about that stage of his relationship, is living enjoying adjusts the present, so he decided to take things in a good mood and not get angry about it.

He is more than happy and focused on what is to come, he assures that it was funny to see how things can get out of control and how funny it can be to see that people were already more than excited on social networks.

Renata Notni and Diego Boneta are very much in love, they did not commit but it may happen soon.



In addition, they also asked him directly if he planned to marry Renata one day, to which he clarifies that he is very happy and in love, hoping that things will come at the right time.

These words could be confirming that there are possibilities that they get married, of course if the two agree, something that seems that at some point it will come, sooner or later it seems that this time if we get married.

He did not give her an engagement ring, but if they are very happy, even sure that she also made him laugh a lot, but that they are focused on this moment and nothing else, they will tell us when this happens and in Show News we will report it to you without place to doubt