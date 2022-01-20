Diego Lainez, Erick Gutiérrez and Arteaga will return to the Mexican National Team

The three players will be part of the list presented by ‘Tata’ Martino for the next duels heading to Qatar 2022.

The long-awaited return of three Mexican players who play for European clubs will mark the call for Gerardo Martino for this fifa date January, in which the Mexican team a good part of their chances of advancing to the World Cup are at stake.

Selection sources confirmed to ESPN a previous TUDN report, regarding the fact that the lateral Gerardo Arteaga (Belgian Genk), midfielder Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven), and the extreme Diego Lainez (Real Betis), will be taken into account by ‘Tata’ in the list that will be announced this Thursday by the general sports management of the FMF.

Gerardo Arteaga go back to the Mexican team after his refusal to participate in the last Olympic Games in Tokyo with the Tri Sub-24, while Diego Lainez, who did play with Mexico in said tournament to win the bronze medal, returns to the national team after a last semester marked by an ankle injury, which he suffered precisely in Japan, and his little activity with Betis under the command of Manuel Pellegrini.

Diego Lainez is one of the players who will mark the next call for ‘Tata’ Martino. Getty Images

For its part, Erick Gutierrez he struggled in the first half of 2021 with injuries and adaptation in the Netherlands, but he closed the year well and after being close to returning to Mexico with Cruz Azul, he preferred to stay at PSV, a bet that has given him results because he has had more continuity , and for this reason “Guti” returns to Martino’s Tri for this fifa date from January.

Another important topic on this list of Gerardo Martino is Rayados, since the royal team will play the Club World Cup from February 3 to 12 in the United Arab Emirates. Despite this, the president of the FMF, Yon de Luisaassured that Monterrey will give all the support to the Mexican team.

“Regarding the call, fortunately this is a topic that has been discussed with Rayados for weeks, talks have been given not only at the managerial level, but also at the level of the technical bodies, fortunately the best solutions are being sought”, De Luisa said Tuesday in a videoconference.

“We have nothing but words of thanks to both the Rayados Club board and the coaching staff for always supporting the National Teams, not just at this time, but at all times, and of course ‘Tata’ will have all the players that Club Monterrey requires”.

In that scenario, sources commented that Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Luis Romo and Rogelio Funes Mori will be called by Martino, while the possibility of other elements such as Erick Aguirre, Jesus Gallardo and even Rudolph Pizarro, but none of them with a guaranteed spot on the list.

Located in third place CONCACAF Octagonal Final toward Qatar 2022 with 14 points, two less than Canada and one below U.S, the Tricolor visits Jamaica on January 27, receives Costa Rica on the 30th, already Panama, on February 2, with the aim of adding at least seven of nine possible points to qualify for the World Cup.