Diego Lainez will return to the call for Mexico! Date and how will it be

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 19.01.2022 17:30:00





The Factor returns to the Tricolor! After an absence of more than half a year, Diego Lainez will return to the Mexican National Team as part of the 28 player roster that will be announced by the coach, Gerardo Martino, to face Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama in the Concacaf Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

This will be your call to the Mexican National Team

Lainez was already notified, like Betis, of his call and will wear the Tri shirt again after the injury he suffered at the Tokyo Olympics last August 2021, for which he missed much of the first round of the season in Spain.

Lainez will play the Octagonal for the first time

As far as Octagonal heading to the World Cup, the youth squad of America had not been considered by Tata Martino due to the injury and the few minutes he has had, but now the strategist decided to give him a new opportunity 10 months after the start of the World Cup.

Tata’s idea is that the call to Selection serves Lainez to lift his spirits and with that he can fight for a place in his team, taking into account that he could also change clubs on the days he is with the Tricolor, since in Spain there is talk of his departure from the Andalusian team.

So far this season, Lainez barely adds 325 minutes, of which barely 77′ have been in LaLiga and the rest of his activity with Betis has been in the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, being in the former where he has the most minutes with 127 and two annotations.

In the months before the World Cup, the Mexican midfielder must fight for a position with Uriel Antuna, Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro, if the latter raises his level by returning to Rayados this semester.

​