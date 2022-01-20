Djokovic is co-founder of a company that develops treatment against covid

tennis number one Novak Djokovic, recently expelled from Australia after a conflict decided in court over his vaccination status, is co-founder and majority shareholder of a biotech company working on a treatment against covid-19, the company’s director explained on Wednesday.

“He is one of the founders of my company, created in June 2020,” Ivan Loncarevic, director of the Danish company QuantBioRes, told AFP.

QuantBioRes

The biotech company’s bylaws show that Djokovic and his wife Jelena between them own 80% of QuantBioRes, which employs around 20 people in Denmark, Slovenia, Australia and the UK.

“Our goal is to develop new technology to combat resistant viruses and bacteria and we have decided to use covid as a showcase,” he explained.

“If we can do it with covid-19, we will do it with all the other viruses,” he added.

The society plans to launch clinical trials in Britain in the middle of this year, Loncarevic said.

Novak Djokovic, not vaccinated against covid-19, did not meet the requirements of being vaccinated with the full schedule set by Australia and his visa was canceled. After a few days of conflict, the courts confirmed the expulsion and the tennis player left Melbourne on Sunday, unable to take part in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Contacted by AFP, Novak Djokovic’s spokesman declined to comment on his involvement with the Danish company.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!