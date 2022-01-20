Does a division of the Watch as Apple proposes make sense?

In this way, we would have the Apple Watch Series 8 that, regardless of what novelties it supposes, it will be the standard watch that by dates it would be time to see. On the other we would see again a second generation of the ‘SE’ with predictable improvements such as ‘Always On Display’ and even some health sensors that are not currently included. The big news would be Apple Watch Series 8 Pro Whether this is its final name or not, it would be a completely new range.

If we go back to 2020, we see that two ranges of this watch were launched already then. On the one hand, the Apple Watch Series 6, which is the one that played that year, and on the other, the Apple Watch SE, a special version of the Apple smartwatch at a much cheaper price than the other. But this year it would be slightly different.

We are 9 months away from seeing if these forecasts come true or not. But in any case we believe it interesting to analyze this possible strategy. And it is that, although it may sound strange from what we have seen over the years, it could also make a lot of sense and be beneficial both for Apple and for the users themselves, who are ultimately the ones who will pass judgment on it.

This new watch would not only incorporate the functionalities of the standard Series 8, but could add some extra, as well as a more robust design that ultimately can serve for those who practice extreme sports. Or at least that is the reading made by various analysts based on the leaked reports.

Precedents with other products

It is not the first time that we see that Apple is committed to dividing its product ranges into several versions. In fact, it has happened to practically everyone. At the time we only had one iPhone and since 2014, with the arrival of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, we began to have at least two models. The same thing happened with the iPad, leaving the name “iPad” to the most basic range and expanding horizons with the ‘mini’, ‘Air’ and ‘Pro’.

Even the HomePod has had a ‘mini’ version that, at least for now, has become the only one. Not to mention the AirPods, successful headphones that have now not only been succeeding in different generations, but have also incorporated ‘Pro’ and ‘Max’ versions. So why wouldn’t this be feasible if we’re talking about watches?

The user would be greatly benefited

That Apple increases the level of sales of the Apple Watch is something that will be seen over time if it finally carries out this division. It already reigns in the sector, but that does not mean that if it launches more it will sell twice as much. Everything will depend on how they end up guiding them and above all on the price, an always determining factor and more when we talk about a company so criticized for its high prices.

But as far as the user is concerned, it does seem to be something very positive at first. And it is that having three categories of the Watch would allow increase target audience in both extremes. On the one hand, those who do not need the best specifications and can settle for something more basic without giving up being modern, where the ‘SE’ would fit. On the other hand, those who continue to see the standard ranges as insufficient for their activity and the ‘Pro’ would be better for them. And, of course, those that are in the middle ground and where the traditional standard models would fit.

Much remains as we said at the beginning. And although it is clear that Apple will already have more than closed its roadmap with the Apple Watch, we still have many things to know. However, with what we know at this time and by pure intuition, we predict a success for this division of the Apple Watch.