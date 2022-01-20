Does it put pressure on you? Stephen Curry talks about the bad moment of Klay Thompson in Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson has not had the best start after returning to the NBA and Stephen Curry spoke of the bad moment of his partner in Golden State Warriors.

Nobody said it was going to be easy, but the challenge is raised. Klay Thompson lasted 941 days without playing in the NBA after missing two seasons after tearing the ligaments in his left knee and the right Achilles tendon. In the return of the star Golden State Warriors the 2021-22 season is having a hard time finding the All-Star level. Was expected!

With limited minutes, every time Thompson plays with the Warriors show and show throwing triples is expected, but it was normal that he would need a period of adaptation to go back to being the Klay of before. You know this more than anyone Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors below the level that had them at the top of the Western Conference and some of the explanations happen because the ‘Big-3’ he has not played a full game in the 2021-22 NBA season. Draymond Green is injured, Klay Thompson is slowly picking up the pace and Curry had the worst streak of his career.

Since the Warriors are without Curry, Green and Thompson together in the 2021-22 NBA they lost 5 of the 7 games they played until the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, January 16, 2022. In addition, Klay records for the first time in 9 seasons a field goal percentage of less than 40 percent at 35.7%.

Stephen Curry talks about the bad moment of Klay Thompson in the NBA

“I have let you know: no pressure. We got off to a good start this year so we could have this damper, this half of the year for him to get his legs back and understand how his body feels to play at this level again. Two and a half years is a long time between games. He can still shoot the ball, he’s still incredibly competitive and he understands the long game.” Stephen Curry said about Klay Thompson’s bad time in Golden State Warriors.