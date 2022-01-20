Does not fear! Pete Davidson is amused by the threat of Kanye West in his new song

Far from being afraid of the rapper after his recent statements in his newest song, Pete Davidson is amused by Kanye West’s threat. The comedian enjoys his relationship with Kim Kardashian and the fame it has brought him.

In case you didn’t know yet, kanye-west premiered a new single with The Game called “Eazy”. The controversial song mentions that “God saved the rapper from a crash just so he could kick Pete Davidson’s ass.”. Said crash would refer to the car accident he suffered in 2002.

They assure that Pete Davidson is amused by Kanye West’s lyrics

Despite the strong statements of Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Peter Davidson feel carefree. Sources close to the comedian assured Page Six: “Pete thinks it’s super funny. And not only that, he also thinks that all this drama is funny. He loves it”.

Having dated super famous women, and even been engaged to Ariana Grande, the comedian is used to the press. However, dating the socialite has put him on another level of fame. “He finds it funny that the press of one wants to know every step he takes”.

Recently another close source assured that Pete Davidson had hired more security after the Kanye West song. However, this would not be out of fear of the rapper, but out of fear of the massive amount of fans he has.