Drugs and other dangers for passengers of a subway station in Upper Manhattan in New York | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

insecurity andcrime in the subwayadds the health crisis byaddicts who uses the stationsto inject leaving thesyringes on the ground. Alexandercondis is a tour of the191st Street In Upper Manhattan,one of the most affected.He tells us what he found.Alejandro: this unelthey call the terror of the sevenminutes.is the time a personhard to cross from thesan nicoás street entranceto broadway street.everywhere they findsyringes, drug addicts, that's itit's very scary.cross this bridge or take thetrain denounce years and years ofdangers and suffering.>> lots of syringes on the floor.Alejandro: Some havededicated tells what happensat the junction of 191st Street, inupper manhattan.the unel is frequented byhomeless.according to those who pass by,also by criminals.this place seems to be inno man's land we contactedthe mta, they assure us that thenew york city isresponsible because it is a streetor whatever the department wastransport managerclean and maintain this site,even though it is a stationof the subway.>> are responsible for thatthere is a plan.alexander: planon reaches theproblem happens with hot potatobetween organisms and nobody takesreally responsibility.we have touredthis unel looks prettycleansed. during this wednesday,They ask what will happen tomorrow.the councilwoman wants onedefinitive solution, for thathas called a meetingagencies, including thetransportation department, themta and others.>> let's talk to eachagency for there to bemutual responsibility.Alejandro: the neighbors continuefearing the worst, that someoneás gets hurt, assaulted into the train lines.It's only been a few hourswednesday cleaning and that's itbottles begin to accumulatemany consider that it will notmiss a lot for thesyringes begin to floodagain this place.they say they have no choiceto risk every day,demand to solve theproblem with consumers