Duván Zapata will receive a second offer from Newcastle to convince Atalanta | Colombians Abroad

The transfer market has 11 more days to do its thing in Europe and many are betting on that, who have clear objectives: Newcastle, for example, has set its sights on Duván Zapata and would not accept No for an answer.

The forward, owner of great prestige in the five most powerful leagues, is currently recovering from injury but his handlers are moving with agility these days.

Although a first offer of 30 million euros had already been made, which was rejected by Atalanta, the scorer’s current club, there would be a second attempt in the next few hours.

This is what Calciomercato affirms, assuring that the historic English club would make the necessary effort to reach an agreement: “Interested in Atalanta’s Colombian striker, Newcastle would be seriously evaluating a significant increase to meet the requests of the Bergamo club (by least 40 million euros).

What does the agreement depend on? More words, less words, 10 million euros. The source says that the Italian club is almost resigned to the departure of its main attacker as the figures are already highly negotiable. In addition, from British territory, essential progress would have already been made: there would already be an agreement with the player, who would increase his income from 2 to 6.5 million euros per year, more than triple what he bills today. He clearly gave the OK a while ago.

Now the negotiations go through the directors, who must reach agreements in record time, since the winter window is about to close.