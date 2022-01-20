El Salvador will have a physical and virtual casino that will sell NFT

El Salvador moves to the metaverse with its first virtual casino where you can buy and sell NFT (non-fungible tokens), a project that will also have its physical branch in the country. This was announced on January 19 by the government and Astro Babies, the company that is in charge of the project.

Its name will be “Astro Casino”. Mónica Taher, the director of international affairs for technology and economy of El Salvador, communicated via Twitter that the initiative will be carried out in collaboration with the government. He also shared a video showing what the casino facilities are going to look like once it’s built.

The company in charge reported that the casino will have slot machines and table games, as well as weekly poker tournaments, among other activities and products. The place will have a games area, lobby, bar, restaurant, DJ, terrace and also a VIP area.

Although the location where it will be located has not yet been disclosed, it can be assumed that it will be within Bitcoin City. As reported by CriptoNoticias, this is the city that the government of El Salvador is building to boost the economy based on the ecosystem of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

Virtual version of Astro Casino will trade NFTs on the Solana blockchain

Astro Casino will have, in turn, a virtual version in the metaverse through a marketplace that will allow selling, buying and auctioning NFT. This will run on the Solana blockchain and will be run by the Astro Babies initiative.

Astro Babies has 3 collections of NFTs that symbolize a monkey, a baby, and a dog.

For now, Astro Babies only markets its three own art collections on NFT, which include drawings of a baby, a dog, and a monkey with different looks and settings. The last one pays homage and imitates one of the most sought-after collections in the industry, which is called “Bored Ape Yacht Club”.

The NFT market has seen significant success over the past year, with some selling for thousands or millions of dollars. For example, the marketplace OpenSea has traded $4 billion so far in 2022. This shows that if the casino is successful, it could see huge money flow from the sale of these assets.