Elon Musk and the low birth rate: “Civilization is going to crumble”

Elon Musk He has made numerous headlines for his predictions about the future of humanity. Now the CEO of Tesla talks about world population projections, an issue that worries him greatly. “We should be much more concerned about the collapse of the birth rate,” he commented.

In addition, the employer, through social networks, has therefore questioned the calculations in this aspect of the United Nations Organization. “The UN projections are complete nonsense. Just multiply last year’s births by life expectancy,” he said on his personal Twitter account. Twitter.

“Mark my words, civilization will crumble”

Beyond the problems that this negative vegetative growth, the difference between births and deaths, may entail for your Martian project, Elon Musk consider that there is reason to worry about this on Earth as well. “One of the greatest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and its rapid decline,” commented the tycoon.

In fact, Musk has pointed out in the Council of General Directors of The Wall Street Journal in 2021 that the forecast of many experts is wrong. “Many people, even intelligent people, think that there are too many people in the world and believe that the population is growing out of control,” he analyzed.

Therefore, your forecast is dramatic unless this scenario changes radically. “Look at the numbers, please. If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” the billionaire said.

The population projection: two opposing reports

The population projections of the United Nations Organization for the year 2100 are not in line with the claims of Elon Musk. In fact, the UN it affirms in its reports that in the year 2030 the planet will host 8,500 million people; 9.7 billion in 2050; and 11.2 billion in 2100.

In any case, the calculations of Musk are not so transgressive, since there are studies, such as the one published in The Lancet in July 2020 by Professor Stein Emil Vollset along with other experts, who point in the opposite direction due to the reduction in fertility rates, as pointed out by the CEO of Tesla.

In fact, the report published in The Lancet holds that the world population be, in the year 2100, 8,800 million, 2,400 less than the projections made by the UN in their studies. You can read the full study, in English, at this link.