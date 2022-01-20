End waiting! The Changos are once again champions of Superior Men’s Volleyball

Orange.- The Changos de Naranjito were proclaimed champions of the Superior Men’s Volleyball League on Wednesday after beating the Caribes de San Sebastián in three sets in the seventh and decisive match of a final that took 46 days to define due to pauses due to clashes between players and fans, including a month-long layoff due to COVID-19 infections on both teams.

The historic match had only the presence of 250 fans before the restrictions of the government’s executive order to control the rebound of the virus on the island. The restricted attendance, however, did not prevent the hubbub of those present, noisy as if there were 5,000 in the facility and rushed onto the field to celebrate with the athletes.

It was the 24th championship for the successful mountain franchise, its first title since 2007, a long wait for a franchise with a Guinness World Record for its haul of titles in Puerto Rican sports. For the Caribes, their drought extends after not winning since 1999.

Naranjito recovered from being down 3-1 in the series to hoist the trophy. They won a fourth game that was resumed in Manatí on December 16. In the original match in Lares, Naranjiteños volleyball players Jackson Rivera and Juan Vázquez ran to the stands to confront Caribbean fans. The game was stopped and then initially forfeited in favor of the Changos but then the decision was reversed and the match continued after the fifth challenge, won by San Sebastián in four sets, with Naranjito leading 2-1. San Sebastian resisted and forced a deciding fifth set, but the black birds prevailed taking the deciding set on the road.

The series was stopped due to contagion on December 18 and resumed last Monday in San Sebastián, where the Changos won in three sets to tie the final 3-3.

On Wednesday in his nest, Naranjito extended his good moment with a dominant first set 25-15, accurate on serve with five aces and no failed attacks. San Sebastián, on the other hand, continued to be cold, missing four attacks and three blocks.

During the opening set, the action stopped for a few minutes after Pepino’s libero, Marcos Liendo, was injured after jumping a rail in an attempt to save a rally. The player was able to get up and walk to the bench to be operated on by the visiting team’s medical staff. It didn’t take long for him to return to the board.

The Changos continued to fly high and started the second quarter ahead 8-2. San Sebastian, accustomed to turning the score around in this series, managed to get within 20-17 with a combination of their stars and substitutes. Naranjito did not lose his composure so close to the championship and took the set 25-20.

The locals wanted to go celebrate early and continued unstoppable with an 8-5 start in the third set but the Caribes continued to resist, tying the match at 11-11. Naranjito did not give San Sebastian a chance to take advantage and they took off again 17-13. Ramón “Monchito” Hernández’s troops continued to fight and leveled the score again, this time at 22. Jackson made the partial 23-22 with an attack through the center of the net and then Vázquez finished off from the corner for 24. A failed serve by Pepino sentenced the Changos to the championship to close that period 25-23.

Rivera and Vázquez led the offense of the new monarchs with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Gianlucca Grasso was the best of the Caribes with 16 units.