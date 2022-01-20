Endrick, a 15-year-old jewel from Palmeiras, scores a great goal from the Chilean. VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

We haven’t finished the first month of the year and we are already letting you know that we have a serious candidate to win the Puskás Award 2022. In the Copinha of Brazil, the young striker Endrick, just 15 years old, scored a Chilean goal from outside the area in the party of Palmeiras against West, an image that is being made viral in social networks.

This kid, of whom in Spain they report that the Barcelona is already in negotiations, put the best goal of his budding career by launching a Chilean not very orthodox, but very effective at the height of the line of the large area to beat the goalkeeper, who despite stretching himself to the maximum did nothing more than decorate the soccer picture more.

This happened on the call Copinha Sao Paulo, in which clubs from the region with a U-20 age limit present their best exponents. This means that Endrick plays with youngsters up to five years older that he, case identical to that of the Mexican Marcelo Flores, who at 18 is in Arsenal’s Under-23s, where he shone on Tuesday with a brace.

​Barcelona negotiates for Endrick, the ‘future Neymar’

Such is the talent of this Brazilian striker that the Spanish newspaper Sports world anticipates that the Barcelona works on his signing to give him the first professional contract of his career as soon as he turns 16 on July 21.

The information indicates that the idea of ​​the Blaugranas is to leave him for two years at Palmeiras so that he acquires filming and incorporate him into the Catalan discipline when he turns 18 to exploit him along with other young values ​​currently in the first team such as Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi.

Who is Endrick from Palmeiras?

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa has 167 goals in 172 games within the lower categories of Palmeiras and immediately they have been made comparisons with Neymar Jr, the last great jewel that the Brasileirao ate at an early age and made the leap to Europe precisely with Barcelona. Others more adventurous speak of certain similarities with Ronaldo Nazario.

It should be noted that -although- due to his age he still cannot be registered in the Palmeiras first team in the local championship, he is considered on the payroll of the reigning champion of the Copa Libertadores to be in the Club World Cup, since he is one of those registered for the tournament in which he will participate Monterey Striped, against whom it could be seen in a hypothetical Semifinal.