Erik Hayser announces his new leading role: What is it about?

Erik Hayser is one of the stars of the series "Assassin of Oblivion", available in the United States through the Paramount+ streaming platform

The ViacomCBS streaming service, Paramount +, already has the ten episodes of the police thriller Oblivion Killer (Before I Forget).

starring actors Damian Alcazar, Paulina Gaitan and Erik Hayser, the series tells the story of Pascual (Alcázar), a man who was diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s and, before losing his memory, decides to seek justice for a crime that occurred in the past. On his way he will cross paths with Jimena (Gaitán), an investigator who is behind the clues of some mysterious deaths.

Asesino del Olvido also features performances by Ari Brickman, Dolores Heredia, Giovanna Zacarías, Luis Alberti, José Antonio Toledano, Mauricio García Lozano, Armando Hernández, Juan Carlos Colombo and Ofelia Medina, among others.

This is the adaptation of the multi-award winning Turkish series Person (Sahsiyet), this Mexican version being directed by Ernesto Contreras and Jorge Michel Grau, and co-produced by VIS (ViacomCBS International Studios) and Ay Yapim.





Enjoy our interview with Erik Hayser, who plays the character of Francisco Pira

In an exclusive interview with our collaborator Juan Espinoza, Erik Hayser gave us details about his preparation process to play the character of Francisco Pira, an investigative journalist who has made his name a symbol of reference in the media in Mexico, this due to his courage to speak about controversial issues that many Mexican communicators have refused to address for fear of reprisals.

QUESTION: Beyond what this project may mean to you professionally, what was it that motivated you to accept this character when the production team approached you with the proposal?

ERIK HAYSER: “Several things, but in a particular way, the fact that with this project, I feel that I am not only expressing myself as an artist but also as a citizen of a country that needs to say stop to violence and stop the way in which it is has treated women for a long time. I feel heard through this project and this character, I think he contributes something in some way so that Mexico and this world is a better world, that caught me and as soon as I started reading the script I said: ‘Yes, I want to give him voice of Francisco Pira’.

QUESTION: How was your acting preparation for this character, did you have any kind of meetings with investigative journalists and/or how long did it take you to work on this very special character?