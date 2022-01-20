Evelyn Beltrán boasts a gift in networks

Evelyn Beltrán shows off a luxurious gift that Toni apparently sent her.

Cause controversy by posting a detail from Toni while Adamari recovers.

Toni Costa has been involved in many controversies after his separation with the Puerto Rican Toni’s girlfriend shows off a gift. Once again, social networks have given much to talk about, because while dear Ada is recovering after having contracted Covid-19 and being hospitalized, a photograph emerged that Toni Costa’s current partner shared through her Instagram stories. a luxurious gift. It arrived in a very mysterious way, but everything indicates that the author of the gift was the Spanish dancer, after having gone through several moments full of controversy at the beginning of their relationship, Evelyn did not hesitate for a second to make public that she had received a beautiful gift from someone very close to her. Evelyn Beltrán proudly displays her great gift It was through the People en Español portal that it became known that Evelyn Beltrán maintains a discreet background in everything related to her love affair with Adamari López’s ex, with whom it is known that she has been in a relationship for several months, although none He wanted to confirm it officially for the moment. The Mexican model, who was the winner of Miss Austin Latina 2013, revealed through her Instagram stories that she received a very special gift. In the photograph you can see a box from the firm Monat, a company with which Toni Costa has collaborated since her breakup. with the presenter of ‘Hoy Día’. “Super excited to know that my box is there,” she wrote at the time of posting her status.

Toni’s girlfriend shows off her luxurious gift in networks After that, he decided to post his gym workouts with his trainer, whom he shares with Toni Costa. According to the aforementioned portal, Evelyn and the Spanish dancer also have in common that they are separated from their former partners and as a result of them they have a child each. Toni Costa is Alaïa’s father, who has just achieved a total milestone on the networks, reaching a total of one million followers, for her part, the model and influencer known as ‘La Bichota’, has a beautiful child named Timothy , fruit of her marriage to Timbo Domínguez.

Adamari López and Timo Domínguez began a beautiful friendship According to what the aforementioned portal shared, Evelyn Beltrán would not mind having more children with the Spanish dancer. It is worth mentioning that after starting their relationship, it seems there was a rapprochement between Adamari López and Timbo Domínguez, so they began a beautiful friendship. But the great controversies for Toni Costa do not stop because days ago I created great commotion through social networks, he shared an image kissing his daughter Alaïa on the mouth, a custom that not all Internet users approved at the time and reacted to the publication.

Toni Costa causes great controversy after posting a photograph next to Alaïa According to what was provided on the People en Español portal, the days in which Adamari López was in the hospital due to COVID-19, already back home but still positive according to a publication she made on Facebook, Toni Costa has not separated for a moment from little Alaïa. Everything was going in the best way until his father decided to make a post of a photograph in which both appeared kissing directly on the mouth, something that caused great controversy on his personal Instagram account where thousands of his followers did not hesitate to express their thoughts about it.

Toni’s followers reacted to his Instagram post Internet users and those who are faithful followers of Adamari López’s ex-partner did not hesitate for a second to express their comments giving their opinion on the matter, many of them were mothers of families who did not think at all that Toni kissed Alaïa on the mouth . “The photo and the relationship between father and daughter are very nice, but I have never liked that of kissing the children on the mouth. I respect every dad and every mom, but personally it is a practice that is not done in my house because I don’t like it… Nice Tuesday”, “”Very beautiful, but Toni: get oriented with a psychologist who advised that children should not kiss on the mouth and explained why. She is your daughter, but an expert can explain why,” it reads.

Adamari López appeared in bed in a hospital and alarmed his followers After testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago, the Puerto Rican driver Adamari López surprised social networks by revealing that she was hospitalized for several days due to this terrible disease, alerting everyone with her statements. On her social networks, Ada expressed that she was a little worried about the situation, however, she was positive, thanking everyone for their signs of affection: "I am going to be away for a few more days until they give me my result and they tell me that I'm fine and I just wanted to let you know, I thank you very much for your love, your support, your solidarity and I hope to continue counting on your prayers, "he said at that time.

Adamari López was hospitalized because of contracting Covid After announcing this worrying prognosis, and revealing that she had been infected with COVID-19, the bad news would not end there, since a few days later Adamari López revealed that she had been admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19, causing more concern in his followers. Through a video shared on her official Facebook account, where she constantly uploads weekly videos of her private and professional life, Ada surprised her followers by revealing that she was in the hospital, however the prognosis was not as discouraging as it seemed.

The most beloved Puerto Rican made a live talking about her state of health “Remember that about three years ago I had influenza and I was in very poor health, in a very difficult state and with the concern that the same thing would happen to me again and having very similar symptoms, we made the decision to admit ourselves to a hospital” . Fortunately, and after spending several days in the hospital, Adamari López confessed that she felt much better than before, that although the discomfort she had was still there, she no longer felt as strong as in the first days, revealing that she was finally at home again.

While Ada recovers, Toni Costa's girlfriend shows off her great gift After the news of the recovery of the beloved Puerto Rican, the publication of Toni Costa's new sentimental partner arises, where he boasts a nice gift, in which everything points to the fact that Acosta himself was the one who mysteriously sent it to Evelyn Beltran. It is worth mentioning that both have been involved in various controversies after it became known that Adamari López's ex-partner decided to start an affair with the Mexican model, since many of the Puerto Rican's faithful followers did not hesitate to react when it was announced Toni Costa's new romance.

Do Toni and Evelyn plan to have a family? Recently the supposed new girlfriend of Toni Costa, the influencer Evelyn Beltrán, surprised through her social networks by implying that she would like to have children with the Spanish dancer, ex of Adamari López at some point. It was a few weeks ago when the rumors that Toni Costa had started a relationship with the influencer Evelyn Beltrán nicknamed ‘La Bichota’. After this, the rumors grew even more when the Mexican model, Evelyn Beltrán, hinted that she would like to have children with Toni Costa, all this after one of her followers stated that the children they might have in the future would come out ” so beautiful”.

The controversial relationship between Evelyn Beltrán and the Spanish dancer It is time that both Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa have decided not to clarify these rumors of a possible baby in the future that is the great fruit of their current relationship, but it seems that the Mexican model loved this message, since she did not hesitate to like the words of your follower. That although he did not respond to the comment, it opens the conversation about whether he would like or are thinking of having children with the dancer. It should be noted that each one, both Evelyn and Toni, have their respective children, the Spanish with Adamari López and the Mexican influencer with her former partner Timbo Domínguez.