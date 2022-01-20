EXATLON 6 USA: Who kept La Fortaleza?

Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg at EXATLON USA

The new season of Exatlon United States, the sports reality show called “The Fierce Competition on the Planet”, took place triumphantly on Monday, January 17, with 24 warriors, a new generation of heroes who arrived in the sands of the Republic Dominican to defend their colors and along the way, leave their names engraved in the history of this battle that has conquered the hearts of the Spanish audience in the United States.

It all started with an introduction to each of the athletes made by the competition presenter, Frederik Oldenburg, who arrived by helicopter accompanied by Marisela “Chelly” Cantú, to an impressive stage located very close to the crystal clear waters of the Dominican Republic.

Oldenburg started talking with the athletes and started with Ricardo Osorio. A legend of Mexican soccer who today joined Exatlon United States. Osorio affirmed that he feels “very happy and grateful to God” for this opportunity, and invited his teammates to give everything.

Miguel Ángel Espinoza, from Team Contendientes, said he felt happy, and with the idea of ​​being an example of trust and discipline for his family, since he has 11 brothers who today are glued to the Telemundo screen supporting him.

After learning a little more about each story of the rest of the members of the different teams, Frederik gave way to explain the first fight of the sixth season.

The Fight for the Fortress

The new circuit of the sea begins with the whistle and consists of four stages. where everything is defined in the aiming zone. For 10 points and as is tradition, the teams fought for the comfortable Fortress. The luxurious house where they have all the comforts to rest.

The night began with Polo Monarrez for Team Famosos against Miguel Ángel Espinoza for Team Contendientes. Espinoza started with a solid lead and in effect it was he who gave his team the first point and the first of the sixth season of Exatlon Estados Unidos.

For the women, the first point went to the Famous, and started an exciting tie between reds and blues. Exatlon United States started with a very high level! With another point from Contender Emilio Lara, the Blues look unstoppable on the way to the Fortress.

The women continued to give points to the Contenders who showed solidity on the first night of circuits. But they should not be trusted because in Exatlon United States, absolutely anything can happen, and even more so with such a short score gap. The first night continues with emotions to million.

Mateo González, from Los Famosos, was the one who gave them the second point and shortened the gap between the teams, which put the first high-voltage pass. Mateo said after his circuit that he followed his mom’s advice to “stay focused” and boy did he! The train of points was continued by Isabela Arcila, who returned the tie to the score table.

But the Contenders did not give up and continued to change the table in their favor. A very even fight in the arenas of Exatlon United States. Frank De La Cruz raised the scoreboard of his team 6 to 3. Everything indicates that the night will be for the Blues who continued to win consecutively.

Emilio Lara of the Contenders had the “Match Point” challenge against Polo Monarrez of the Famosos and a resounding 9 to 3 in favor of the blues. But Polo avoided what seemed impossible and put the board 4 to 9, the red team continued to live. That was reaffirmed by Isabella Arcila when she added a point to Team Famosos, the battle continues 5 to 9.





But the Reds took the score 7-9 with a winning streak but it was Frank De La Cruz who gave the Blues the winning point. La Fortaleza is painted with Contenders on the first night of Exatlon Estados Unidos.