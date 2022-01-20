Fans of America come together to prevent the arrival of Juan Otero

The directive of America club, led by the sports president, Santiago Baths, has had a fairly complicated transfer market, especially to close his striker due to the poor football performance that his current gunners have presented since last year: Roger Martinez, Henry Martin Y Federico Vinas.

The dome of the set of Eagles due to different circumstances, was unable to close options ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’, who were Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari Y Paul Arriola, respectively, for which Santiago Baños has been criticized by the azulcrema fans, for this reason he has been largely absent from the presentations of Alexander Zendejas Y Jorge Mere.

Given the aforementioned failed negotiations, the directive of Coapa has looked at Juan Otero, current player of Santos Laguna, with whom they have a great relationship after several negotiations between them, the last one being that of Diego Valdes, an element that arrived in this transfer market, although he has not been able to debut because he is not yet in good physical condition.

The 26-year-old footballer has had an irregular step with the ‘Warriors’, where he registers just five goals and four assists in 46 games played, so it is not to the liking of the Club América fans, who once again oppose the signing of a player, in this case the Colombian, using the # notfirmsotero.

The last rejected had been Uriel Antuna

The last time they spoke in a signing was in that of Uriel Antuna, right in this transfer market, where the directive of the Eagles and that of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara cooked up an exchange involving Sebastian Cordova, however, in the end the negotiations did not materialize, so the ‘Sorcerer’ He finished in Blue Cross and Cordova in tigers.

It should be noted that Santiago Solari’s pupils started the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 with a draw against Puebla, where the ‘indie’ was expelled for invading the field of play to demand a decision from the central whistleblower, so that against the Atlas Red and Black, corresponding to the date 3, he will not be able to be on the bench because he will pay his game suspension.