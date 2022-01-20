Financial Times Says Facebook and Instagram Get into Crypto

The owner of Facebook and Instagram, Goal, gets into the craze for NFT digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens), a $40 billion market.

According to the Financial Times. the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg works in a plan to allow users to create and sell NFTs, in an attempt not to miss out on this trend that occupies thousands of companies around the world.

Facebook and Instagram prepare a feature that will allow users to display their NFTs on their social media profiles, as well as working on a prototype to help users create, or mint, the collectible tokens.

According to a source from the FT, Meta also plans to launch a marketplace for users to buy and sell NFTs.

The dominant companies in this market, such as OpenSea, which makes a 2.5% profit on any sales, this month it raised $300 million.

While, coinbase, the leading US cryptocurrency exchange is launching its own marketplace, as is Twitter and Reddit..

The initiative comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year that NFTs would one day could be used to support a marketplace for digital goods in their planned metaverse, a world full of avatars in which the company invests US$10 billion a year.

One of the goals of Meta is help artists monetize their digital art. In recent times, a lot of money has been invested in expensive limited collections of NFTs, such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Buyers of these exclusive collections often post their pieces as Twitter profile pictures, as a way of signaling their online status.

It is likely that the facebook digital currency wallet, novi, which launched as a pilot in October, is vital to the plans, sources told the FT.

What are NFTs?

A non-fungible token is a special kind of crypto token that represents something unique and, therefore, they are not interchangeable in themselves. as are cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin.

NFTs are unique, indivisible, transferable and with the ability to prove their scarcity. In general, represent artwork or digital images that cannot be replicated.