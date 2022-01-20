Fine-tune your Mac’s behavior with these 12 macOS utilities and extensions

If you are one of those who depends a lot on the clipboard, paste can be useful to you. This utility is responsible for saving the last 1,000 items that you copy to the macOS clipboard, thus guaranteeing that you won’t lose information if you use the CMD+C and CMD+V keys a lot. You can download it for free from the Mac App Store, but you must subscribe (14.99 euros per year) to be able to use all its functions.