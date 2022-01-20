Fine-tune your Mac’s behavior with these 12 macOS utilities and extensions

If you recently got a new Mac and are looking for ways to make macOS and its applications better fit the way you use your computer, don’t worry: there are utilities and applications available that customize the system Apple and show that not everything is as closed as is often thought. Let’s see some of the most popular and useful.
Safari apps and extensions to customize your macOS experience
- Itsycal is a utility that places your Mac’s calendar in the menu bar so that it is easily searchable. It can be customized and has a dark theme. You can download it for free on its official website, although the developers accept donations as a tip.
- Tomito is another free app to put a Pomodoro timer on that same macOS menu bar. You can download it from the Mac App Store.
- VLC Media Player it’s a video player that doesn’t need much of an introduction. Its installation is practically mandatory on all Macs so that macOS has no problems playing any video format. You can download it for free from its official website.
-
If you think that Spotlight is not as powerful as it should be, you can choose to install alfred. This alternative search engine offers you access to every corner of macOS, whatever it is, from its text field. You can download it for free from the official website, although to use all its functions you have to pay a license fee of 29 pounds.
- super-agent is a Safari extension that is responsible for avoiding the annoying cookie notices that appear on web pages due to European legislation. In addition, you can also block those cookies that can monitor your online activity. It’s free and you can download it from the Mac App Store.
- keyword search is the extension that intensive browser users have been waiting for for a long time in Safari: it allows us to execute searches in various services using keywords. It can be downloaded completely free of charge from the Mac App Store.
-
Do you still have to unzip files in RAR, 7Z or other formats beyond ZIP? Quiet, The Unarchiver It is a tool capable of decompressing the format that you put in it. You can download it for free from the developer’s official website.
- App Cleaner is one of the utilities that I install the most on my clients’ Macs. It is a small application that is responsible for uninstalling macOS applications, deleting all their configuration files and caches, so that the system is clean and its performance remains optimal in the long term. It is also free and downloadable from the developer’s official website.
- Amphetamine is a utility that allows you to choose an application from the menu bar. Once you’ve done that, your Mac won’t go to sleep while that app is open. Simple and effective. You can download this utility for free from the Mac App Store.
- rectangle is a utility for macOS that helps you organize your application windows easily. Open source and free, you can get hold of it on its official website.
-
If you are one of those who depends a lot on the clipboard, paste can be useful to you. This utility is responsible for saving the last 1,000 items that you copy to the macOS clipboard, thus guaranteeing that you won’t lose information if you use the CMD+C and CMD+V keys a lot. You can download it for free from the Mac App Store, but you must subscribe (14.99 euros per year) to be able to use all its functions.
-
We end up with bartending, an application that groups the icons of the menu bar and simplifies them by being able to hide them. Perfect if you rely on a lot of those icons and have a MacBook Pro with notch which overrides some of the macOS top bar space. Your license costs 16.56 euros.