First images of what would be the Interborough Express

Gov. Kathy Hochul released several images Thursday offering a first look at the so-called Interborough Express, a new transit line that could transport riders from Bay Ridge in Brooklyn to Jackson Heights in Queens in 40 minutes or less and connect up to 17 subway lines and improve connections to Manhattan.

“Proud to announce that we are moving forward with a huge transit project in New York City: the new Interborough Express 🚊,” the governor wrote in a social media message showing images of the project.

“This line will connect Brooklyn and Queens, reducing commute times and making it easier to connect to subway lines along the route,” the message continues.

The Interborough Express line, a major expansion of public transport that would serve almost a million passengers daily and generate significant economic growth, is a concept that has been decades in the making.

There are, however, many questions about the viability -financial, structural and otherwise- of the new line considered “transformative”.

Hochul tried to shed some light on this front, calling the line a “once in a generation” infrastructure opportunity.

The governor said an MTA “feasibility study” of the Interborough Express has now been completed, and the nascent project can enter its next stage, which is environmental review and community engagement.

Mayor Eric Adams immediately showed his support for what Governor Hochul said.

“The Interborough Express is a critical step in connecting transit deserts and boosting the economy of our other boroughs (besides Manhattan),” the mayor wrote in networks.

“@GovKathyHochul’s plan to efficiently build on existing infrastructure will open the door for commuters from Middle Village to Midwood,” Adams continues.

The governor’s presentation comes two weeks after she touched on the issue in her sweeping State of the State address, where she said she had directed the MTA to initiate an environmental review process for the Interborough Express line.

Another who also supported the governor’s plan was the president of the county of Brooklyn, Antonio Reynoso, who spoke at the governor’s act and who was mentioned in a message from the Regional Plan organization.

“We are a growing city that will need to change, quickly, how goods and people move,” Reynoso said.

“He says the Interborough Express may finally make it possible to reduce car dependency in many Brooklyn neighborhoods,” Reynoso added.

