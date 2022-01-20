Frida Sofía Guzmán, granddaughter of Chapo, is shaping up to be the new Jenni Rivera and this VIDEO proves it

frida sofia, daughter of Edgar Guzman and granddaughter of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is emerging to be one of the new singers of regional Mexican music, even many of her followers mention that she could achieve fame as Jenni Rivera.

On your official account at Instagram where it gathers more than 80 thousand followers, Frida He is in charge of making his voice known and interpreting some songs for his fans, just as he did in his last publication where he showed what his favorite song of the call was “Band Diva”

“I share my favorite song from @jennirivera ‘The forgetfulness’s not coming’ with much love”, she wrote next to the video in which she appears sitting on a bench in what appears to be the patio of a house.

The 16-year-old also uploads some videos to her social networks in which she interprets various versions of successful melodies, among which “How expensive I am paying” by Los Plebes del Rancho, “A million springs” by Vicente Fernandez and some topics in English.

The teenager was also part of the television program in U.S “I have talent, a lot of talent”, where he sang various songs, including “Leña de pirul” and in which he reached the top three of the most voted participants.

It should be remembered that Edgar Guzman Lopez He was assassinated on May 8, 2008 during an armed confrontation in Culiacán, Sinaloa and “El Chapo”, is imprisoned in a prison in the United States.

Frida Sofía is also the daughter of Frida Muñoz, who after the failed relationship with the drug trafficker married again, but now with the boxer Julio Cesar Chávez Jr.

