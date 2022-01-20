Gaby Spanic shows her physical transformation after undergoing new cosmetic surgery

Gaby Spanic wanted to start this new year with all her might and therefore, at the end of 2021, she underwent a new cosmetic surgery to do some “touch-ups” on her body and improve her physical appearance. Now, the Venezuelan showed what the result was.

The person in charge of making this change was the plastic surgeon, Dr. Luis Gil, a specialist in transforming the appearance of celebrities. Through his profile on the social network Instagram, the doctor shared a video in which the protagonist of the famous soap opera “La Usurpadora” is seen walking in front of the mirror and showing off her spectacular body.

“42 days of evolution and look how it looks. Our beautiful Gaby Spanic sent us this video of how her recovery is going and how her results are going. looks amazing“wrote Dr.

The actress commented on the publication thanking him for the good work he did and assuring that he feels incredible with the results.

Likewise, he expressed that this change was driven by self-love and with the certainty that he was in the best hands.

“So beautiful my Dr. Luis Gil. The best. I feel incredible. But today I am exactly turning 30 days. The doc has amazing hands. God bless you. And a wonderful team that accompanies him and that accompanied me. I’m going out. But the truth was worth it. I did it for my own love and with the guarantee that I was in the best hands. I love you in time my LuisSpanic commented.

What was done?

On December 15, the Dr published a video when the actress visited his office to request her new aesthetic arrangements. And it is that apparently, after participating in a dance reality show in Europe, Spanic lost a few extra pounds that left him a little saggy.

“Luis Gil is going to make me more beautiful than I am. Oh please! leave me alone in my unbearable plan”, expresses Gaby in the audiovisual.

The surgeon reported that they would correct that flaccidity, giving her more waist and lifting her buttocks, applying a new surgery to tighten her skin.

Netizen reactions

There were many Internet users who praised the actress for her new figure and also congratulated her for trusting who they consider one of the best plastic surgeons in Mexico.

“Let none of those who plan to operate with @Drluisgil hesitate to undergo the process. I mean it from the heart, you’re going to stay mamitaaa! Take a risk, don’t think about it anymore”, “Diooos Dr, beautiful results. Without a doubt the best”, they wrote to him.