Galilea Montijo from New York covers her beauty in pictures

Galilea Montijo falls in love with the streets of New York in a long coat | Instagram

Covered in a great coat, Galilea Montijo It appeared in the middle of a huge street where you can see the large buildings and skyscrapers in the background while modeling on the postcard with a sepia-style effect.

The “tapatia“He wore black glasses and changed even his hair style, showing off his long brown hair less neat than usual.

It didn’t take long for the 9.5 million followers of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres to react to the postcard in which the “tapatia“, was filled with love and various compliments.

My beautiful beautiful night, The most beautiful in NY, We love you, Beauty, Goddess, I love you, How beautiful, Bella, Skinny beautiful, I love you, Precious, Beautiful, By God, how beautiful, Every day she gets more beautiful, it reads on the comments.

The “tv girl“She was filled with the love and support of her followers who left 46,501 likes in the post shared a day ago from the official account of Montijo Torres.

The “colleague of Las Estrellas”, who has collaborated in the morning for just over 14 years, shared two snapshots, in one of them “Gali” figure from the back admiring the panorama surrounded by large buildings while modeling one of the Latingal Boutique outfits.

It should be remembered that the “businesswoman“He inaugurated the opening of a clothing store last June and it is the same clothing line that dresses the famous 48-year-old.

The endearing host of programs like “tv life“, “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Hazme reir”, “La Hora de la Papa”, among many others, has returned with its activity on social networks after managing a low profile in the last weeks of 2021.

Particularly on Instagram, the controversial member of Hoy is one of the most controversial figures in the show and also one of the most acclaimed on Mexican television, however, his life has not been without certain controversies.

The “TV actress” who appeared in productions such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, “The Hidden Truth”, among many others, seems to overcome the scandals that have involved it in recent years.

The wife of the politician, Fernando Reina Iglesias, resumed her normal activities after several absences in the forum and after confirming her permanence in the morning.