Gamer? Gaming controller for PC and PS4 for €22

That is to say, of the 39.99 euros of the recommended sale price for this Gioteck VX-4, we are only going to have to pay €22.92 if we place the order before the offer ends. A promotion that, on the other hand, offers an estimated delivery time of just one business day, although we will have to exceed 25 euros for the shipping costs to be free with Premium. Otherwise, we will have to pay 3.95 euros to receive the command at home.

It is a wireless model with an ergonomic and very comfortable design to be able to use it during those marathon gaming sessions without any problem. The truth is that despite being very complete, it is a command that has an official cost that is not high, however, now it is much more attractive considering that PcComponentes has applied a 42% discount on this model.

It is also possible to check the availability in the store and in the event that there is stock in any of the stores near your home or work, you can go there to pick it up.

Ergonomic design and programmable buttons

The dimensions of this Gioteck gaming controller are 9.8×6.5×0.2cm and has a total weight of 180 grams. Aesthetically, it is partly reminiscent of the official Sony PS4 controller, although yes, the area where the palms rest is somewhat thinner and longer. Being a model with wireless connectivity, via Bluetooth, inside it has a rechargeable battery that offers quite good autonomy.

Both the controls and the handle are quite ergonomic to offer the greatest possible comfort during use, it is also a plug and play device, which simply needs to be connected to the PC or console to start using it. Since it is a gaming handle, this Gioteck VX-4 also has an analog joystick, reflex vibration, function buttons and programmable buttons.

It is also a model with a headphone jack 3.5mm mini jack and that offers great precision for a better gaming experience. The model on offer is in black.