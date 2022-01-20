Gaspard Ulliel, Marvel actor, dies after ski accident

Midtime Editorial

the renowned French actor Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday after suffering a skiing accident in the French Alps., this according to a statement that revealed his family. Ulliel is known for playing a young Hannibal Lecter, Yves Saint Laurent and that will soon give life to Midnight Man in the upcoming Disney+ series: Moon Knight.

Anton Mogart as last memory

Gaspard Ulliel he was one of the best-known actors currently in France, in 2005 he won the César (equivalent to the Oscar in France) for best newcomer thanks to his role in A Very Long Engagement, however, it was in 2007 when he reached the international “spotlight” for the film Hannibal Rising where he played a young Hannibal Lecter.

Too It’s Only the End of the World, a film for which he managed to win a César for best actor in 2017. Similarly, fHe was nominated for a César for his role in “Saint Laurent”, a 2014 biographical film about designer Yves Saint Laurent, one of the main candidates at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

The actor’s family confirmed his death after Gaspard Ulliel suffered a crash in front of another skier, one day before his death, which caused a strong head trauma from which he failed to recover. Ulliel was the father of a six-year-old boy with model Gaëlle Pietri.

The news of his death was released only a day after the Moon Knight trailer came out, the new series from Marvel Studios, in which Gaspard Ulliel plays Anton Mogart, better known as the Midnight Man and that has a release date on March 30 on Disney +.

