Giselle Blondet comes out “like a coconut” from the extraction of textured implants

The presenter and entertainer Giselle Blondet came out “like a coconut” from the breast explant to which she underwent due to symptoms related to the disease of the implants that affected her rheumatoid arthritis condition.

Blondet, who was accompanied by her daughter Gabby, shared with her followers a seven-minute video about what the procedure performed by surgeon Deb Vibhakar entailed to remove the textured implants that were affecting her health and lift her bust without the need for these products.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m fine, that I’m very happy, and that I think I’ve made a good decision,” said the presenter, who was resting in her room and even showed the extracted implants.

“Look, I’m like a coconut,” he exclaimed.

During the video, Blondet had a pleasant conversation with the doctor, who described him as the “star of the show”, about the surgical process and the preparations involved in making it successful.

“I, after three children, wanted to have a facelift and, in fact, also a reduction, and they always told me that I had to use implants,” said the entertainer, who constantly said she was “very relaxed” and sure of her decision .

The short documentary showed part of the moment when the surgeon began to draw the bust, which he classified as important because it would serve as a “map” to perform the surgery.

In this process, Gabby asked Vibhakar if it was common for patients to present similar symptoms to their mother due to having textured implants, which the professional stated was common “regardless of whether they were smooth implants, silicone, or saline implants.”

You can see the video here: