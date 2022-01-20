Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Severe Weather in Parts of Area – NBC New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday urged New Yorkers to prepare for winter weather that is expected to bring heavy snow in some areas and a mix of ice and rain in other locations starting overnight through Monday afternoon.

Snowfall rates could reach up to three inches per hour at times with total snow accumulations of 18 inches or more in Western New York, the Finger Lakes and the North Country. Other regions will see heavy snowfall or a mixture of snow, ice and rain. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected to produce drifting snow throughout the weather event, and the combination of these elements will cause difficult travel conditions and the potential for power outages. Due to inclement weather, all state COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in North Rockland County will be closed. People with appointments will receive notice of cancellations and information on how to reschedule.

Snow is expected to begin falling Sunday night and move from south to north across the state with the heaviest snowfall overnight into early morning. From late Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning, some areas could see a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain, then snow again Monday morning. Total snow accumulations range from 6 to 20 inches, with ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch possible in the northern regions of the state.

Winter weather advisories are currently in effect statewide through Monday night for multiple counties in the Western New York, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Southern Tier, Northern Region, Mohawk Valley, Capital District, and New York regions. Mid-Hudson. Coastal flood warnings are in effect for New York City, Long Island and southern Westchester County through Monday.