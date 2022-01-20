Great goal by Ferran Torres and Barcelona is drawing against Athletic Bilbao

2022-01-20

MINUTE 36: Athletic Club 1-1 Barcelona. Remember that this duel of the Copa del Rey round of 16 is a single match.

MINUTE 31: Powerful cross shot by Nico Williams and Ter Stegen saves spectacularly with a stretch.

MINUTE 29: First yellow card in the match and it is for Dani García from Athletic.

MINUTE 28: UUUFFF… Barcelona are saved after a header from Muniain after the cross from the right by Nico Williams.

MINUTE 20: GOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO from Barcelona, ​​Ferran Torres takes a tremendous shot to the far post of goalkeeper Agirrezabala. 1-1 is the score.