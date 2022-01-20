Great goal by Ferran Torres and Barcelona is drawing against Athletic Bilbao

2022-01-20
MINUTE 36: Athletic Club 1-1 Barcelona. Remember that this duel of the Copa del Rey round of 16 is a single match.
MINUTE 31: Powerful cross shot by Nico Williams and Ter Stegen saves spectacularly with a stretch.
MINUTE 29: First yellow card in the match and it is for Dani García from Athletic.
MINUTE 28: UUUFFF… Barcelona are saved after a header from Muniain after the cross from the right by Nico Williams.
MINUTE 20: GOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO from Barcelona, Ferran Torres takes a tremendous shot to the far post of goalkeeper Agirrezabala. 1-1 is the score.
MINUTE 10: Barcelona is still down on the scoreboard against Athletic.
MINUTE 2: GOOOOOOOOOOOL for Athletic Bilbao, Iker Muniain makes it 1-0 against Barcelona before reaching the second minute of the game. With a minced defined.
MINUTE 1: The match begins in San Mamés between Athletic and Barcelona for the Copa del Rey.
2:25 p.m.: Both clubs go out to the San Mamés stadium. Barcelona will seek the pass to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.
Confirmed lineups:
Athletic: Agirrezabala; Yuri, Vivian, Inigo Martinez, De Marcos; Dani García, Vesga, Nico Williams, Muniaín; Sancet and Raul Garcia.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Hammered, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Abde; Ferran Torres and Jutgla.
2:05 p.m.: There are already confirmed alignments of both clubs.
2:00 p.m.: Welcome to the minute by minute of the game between Barcelona and Athletic Club for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.