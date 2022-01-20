Grettell Valdez is subjected to amputation of part of a finger: this is known about her health | Famous

Hours before, the actress herself published a photo in her Instagram stories where one of her channeled hands is observed and in which she apparently wears a hospital gown.
This is known about the state of health of Grettell Valdez
Until the morning of this Thursday the 20th, the 45-year-old actress had not reported how she came out of the operation that she was forced to do after a “virus” was detected which, if left untreated, could lead to cancer in his finger, he said.
“What I know is that by performing this procedure, she would be fine, out of danger“said the presenter of Argentine origin.
“One you have to abide by what the doctors say and she wants to be well,” he added, “goes to the last consequences like any person who wants to live.”
According to the also singer, the actress’s doctors warned her that if she “wanted to be free from danger”, she had to enter the operating room to perform this medical procedure: “She has to do it,” said the actor.
Grettell Valdez’s ex reveals how her son is facing the actress’s health risk
Patricio Borghetti, who was married to Grettell Valdez from 2004 to 2011, also shared how is santino, the son they have in common, given the health situation of the actress.
” Santino is very calm, is the most important thing, she is also calm, it is a procedure that has to be done and that she played like this, but within everything we are keeping calm, supporting her and Santino knows that everything will be fine, “said the presenter.
“A few years ago she already went through something similar and it was resolved, so based on that background, we are all very calm that everything is going to turn out fine,” Borghetti reiterated.
What does Grettell Valdez have?
On January 10, the actress from It had to be You counted in Today what happened so that his doctors decided to amputate part of his left thumb.
“Recently I went for a check-up and (the doctor) told me: ‘There is a little piece that I don’t like, I’m going to remove it and send it for a biopsy.’ at the iron all ready the doctor arrives and tells me ‘I’m not going to operate on you'”.
“Tells me ‘in a week it expanded’“. Given this, she was subjected to various studies to find out if the cancer that had been diagnosed almost 5 years ago in that same finger had returned.
Fortunately, he said that the medical team informed him that there was no cancer, but that there was a latent risk: “It’s a virus, it’s a wart that I have inside, that is expanded, that virus transmutes into cancer.”