Grettell Valdez sends a message to her son from the hospital | u-channel

Karen Garcia

The actress said that she would not mind losing her hand as long as she was well

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Grettell Valdez He is experiencing a difficult situation, and it is that a few days ago he announced that he would have to undergo surgery after a virus was discovered in his finger that could mutate into cancer.

And now, shortly after entering her operation, the actress sent a moving message to his son Santino Borghetti from the hospital. It was through his Instagram stories that he shared a photo with his firstborn with the message: “From your hand everything is easier. I love you son.”

On the other hand, according to TvNotas, a source close to the actress said that they will remove part of her finger, so Grettell is very sad and has been attending therapy with a psychologist and a thanatologist.

He also explained that Valdez has assured that he would not mind losing even his hand as long as he is in good health and can spend more time with his son.

The actress moved with the words for her son Santino. Instagram: @grettellv



“She doesn’t want to die, as she has told us: ‘I don’t mind losing my finger, even my hand and my hair, as long as I stay alive and be by my son’s side, who is the most sacred thing I have,'” the anonymous source said.

Previously, in a video posted on her social media, Grettell asked her followers to pray for her and explained in a positive way that they would remove a wart that had been found on her finger.

“I’m going to be very well. Thank you for your prayers because yes, suddenly one feels a little lonely and the signs of affection that you, my friends, who were a little alarmed by this, have sent me, but I’m going to be fine I am in very good hands”, sentenced.