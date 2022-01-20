Guastatoya and Communications will play with VAR – Guatefutbol.com

GUATEMALA – Chapines clubs will be in meetings with this technology.

Concacaf announced that, after analyzing the use of VAR in the finals of the Concacaf Nations League, the 2021 Gold Cup and the rounds of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League, it was confirmed that the technology will continue to be used for the 2022 men’s and women’s competitions.

Given this, Communications and Guastatoya, who will participate in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, will play with VAR, in their matches against Colorado Rapids and León, respectively, so it remains to be seen how the entity will adopt the technology in the home games of the chapines at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium.

“Having successfully used VAR in the later rounds of the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, the Confederation will continue to use the technology for all matches in the 2022 edition.

Concacaf has been working for the past three years to introduce VAR into its competitions with multiple training and development opportunities for the elite referees in our region.”

This will be the schedule of the Guatemalan teams in the competition:

Round of 16 First Leg Games

Wednesday, February 16

5:00 p.m. – Guastatoya vs. León

Thursday February 17

7:00 p.m. – Communications vs. Colorado Rapids

Second Leg games of the round of 16

Tuesday, February 22

9:30 p.m. – Leon vs. Guastatoya

Wednesday, February 23

7:30 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs. Communications

Photo: Concacaf